N. Korea Issues Commemorative ICBM Coin amid Heightened Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea issued a commemorative coin around late last year depicting the 2017 launch of its intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM), the Hwasong-15.Lee Sang-hyun, a committee member of South Korea's Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, revealed the coin on Friday.In addition to the ICBM image, the front of the coin has a slogan that reads "Powerful Military Force, Philosophical Principle of Assurance for Peace."On the back, there were three flags representing North Korea, the ruling Workers' Party and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, respectively, suggesting the slogan came from Kim himself.Lee, considered an expert on North Korean stamps, believes the coin was issued last month amid heightened tensions between Washington and Pyongyang over stalled denuclearization talks.At a committee meeting of the North's ruling party late last month, Kim warned of "shocking" action against the United States and said the world would soon witness a "new strategic weapon."Lee said the North's commemorative coins are a means to understand the regime's foreign policy direction, adding that the latest was likely issued to urge the U.S. to exercise more flexibility in their negotiations.