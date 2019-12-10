N. Korea's Official Paper Calls for 'Powerful Offensive' against External Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party mouthpiece stressed the need to face both internal and external challenges head-on through powerful political, diplomatic and military offensives in line with a policy direction set by regime leader Kim Jong-un.In a front-page editorial on Friday, the Rodong Shinmun outlined key points from Kim's remarks during a major party committee meeting held late last year.The paper said the regime should conduct diplomacy and tactics as a powerful nation, adding any action that violates its dignity and survival should be met by an immediate and powerful strike, an apparent reference to current tensions with the U.S. over stalled denuclearization talks.The editorial also highlighted the need to bolster the regime's "invincible" military power so that military force against it cannot even be considered, adding that is the core initiative of the ruling party's national defense building.Stating it would be "stupid to try to barter away" national dignity, security, development and the bright future of the country for food and money, the paper then emphasized the need to build a self-reliant economy to make sanctions useless.