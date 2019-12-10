Four Cabinet Ministers Announce Decision Not to Run in April General Elections

Photo : YONHAP News

Four Cabinet ministers affiliated with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) announced they will not run for parliamentary seats in the April general elections.At a press conference on Friday, SMEs and Startups Minister Park Young-sun said her constituency of Guro-B district in Seoul is home to the country's labor community, adding she will work towards turning the district into the heart of the Fourth Industrial Revolution as minister.Stating it was a tough decision to give up her constituency of Goyang-D district, Land, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, a three-term lawmaker, said it is her duty as a Cabinet minister to contribute to the success of the Moon Jae-in administration.Vowing to do all she can to assist the administration, Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, also a two-term lawmaker for Goyang-C district, said she will support the constituency as a resident of the district.Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young, meanwhile, announced his decision through party chair Lee Hae-chan to avoid unnecessary controversy as his ministry is in charge of election management.With the four ministers, the number of DP lawmakers who have formally announced their decision not to run in the April 15 elections increased to 14.