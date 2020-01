Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will issue his New Year's address on Tuesday, outlining the direction in state affairs for 2020.The presidential office said Friday that Moon will announce the message from 9:30 a.m. before a Cabinet meeting at 10 a.m.The speech will last about 25 minutes and will be televised live.Moon is expected to lay out concrete goals in state governance for this year.Speaking at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday, he emphasized "clear change" as a new slogan in state affairs while vowing to establish a "peace community of joint prosperity" regarding diplomacy and national security.