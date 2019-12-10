Head of S. Korea's Air Force Commands First Patrol Mission of New Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Air Force chief on Friday piloted a fighter jet and commanded a patrol mission, demonstrating determination to maintain a strong defense posture in the new year.The office of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Won In-choul said he commanded a fleet of warplanes over the country's southern regions near Nakdong River aboard an FA-50 fighter jet after checking the readiness posture of the 16th Fighter Wing in the southeastern county of Yecheon.The area along the river was a major battlefield during the Korean War, which broke out 70 years ago this year.The Air Force said the latest mission was designed to pay respect to national heroes and to display a will to support ongoing peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula.Highlighting combat capabilities and the readiness posture of South Korea's pilots, Won also called for practical education and training so that they can best respond to any situation and contingency.