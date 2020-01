Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will conduct a small-scale reshuffle of his aides as early as Monday.Six to seven of his current secretaries are expected to be replaced, including those who plan to run in the April general elections.Speaking to Yonhap News, an official from the ruling camp said that replacements and organizational restructuring will take place next week and the new appointments will most likely be announced Monday.This is in part because Moon is scheduled to issue his New Year's address on Tuesday.However, the reshuffle could be delayed by a few days as some presidential aides are yet undecided in their course of action.Moon's economic adviser, Joo Hyung-chul, and Youn Kun-young, director of the state affairs planning office, are among those believed to be seeking to run in the general election.