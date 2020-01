Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on Friday filed a constitutional petition over an electoral reform bill that was approved in parliament last week by the ruling and minor opposition parties.LKP lawmakers Sung Il-jong and Jung You-sub visited the Constitutional Court and submitted the petition, arguing that an article of the revised Public Official Election Act concerning the mixed-member proportional representation system is unconstitutional.The petition was signed by all 108 LKP members.The main opposition insists the new proportional representation system goes against the principles of direct and equal election and also violates the public's suffrage and right to equality.It said that under the new rule, parties will be bent on increasing their parliament seats through all means of coalitions and split-ups, causing even more ideological polarization.