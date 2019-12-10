China Urges Swift Resumption of US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

As North Korea has indicated a possible resumption of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, China has urged both the North and the United States to swiftly resume nuclear talks.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the stance in a regular media briefing on Friday when asked about a recent four-day meeting of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.Noting that the major North Korean gathering sent out many important signals regarding U.S.-North Korea relations, Geng said China hopes the two countries will swiftly resume dialogue and produce an outcome.He also delivered the Chinese government’s wish that they break the current impasse, pursue a political solution to Korean Peninsula-related issues and make new progress.Geng also said that the North’s meeting clarified the country’s goals and directions toward social and economic development and that Beijing supports the North holding on to its economic advancement.During the major party central committee meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the North in the near future. However, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman expressed Beijing’s de-facto opposition to it on Thursday, saying it is not desirable to raise tension given the current situation regarding the peninsula.