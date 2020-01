Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party Chairman(LKP) Hwang Kyo-ahn says he will run for the upcoming general elections in a “tough” constituency in the Seoul metropolitan area.He made the remark during the party’s anti-government rally in central Seoul on Friday, before urging other senior party members to follow suit. He called on them to opt for the “rugged road” as a way of giving more opportunities to young talent within the conservative bloc.It is the first time the LKP chief revealed plans on his personal moves regarding the April 15th elections.Late last month, former LKP leader Hong Joon-pyo argued that Hwang’s calls for sacrifice from senior party members will carry more weight when the chairman himself declares a similar self-sacrificing bid and runs in a northern Seoul area.