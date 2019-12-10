Assembly Speaker Cancels Trip Plans amid Lingering Parliamentary Standoff

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang has cancelled his scheduled trips overseas this month amid lingering bipartisan conflicts over a host of fast-tracked bills.Assembly spokesperson Han Min-soo on Friday announced the change of plans, saying the decision reflects the current parliamentary situation and pending political issues.Moon’s canceled trips were scheduled between January 13th and January 20th and included a visit to Australia to attend the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum and an official visit to Myanmar.The spokesman, however, said ruling and opposition lawmakers who were to accompany the speaker to the Australian forum will follow through with their trip as planned.On Monday, a coalition of the South Korean ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties passed a fast-tracked bill regarding the creation of an independent anti-corruption investigative agency, but the standoff continues over other reform bills and kindergarten-related bills.