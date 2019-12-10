Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Gov't, Local Authorities Hold Emergency Meeting on Fine Dust

Write: 2020-01-04 12:30:07Update: 2020-01-04 13:29:48

Gov't, Local Authorities Hold Emergency Meeting on Fine Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

The central government and provincial authorities held an emergency meeting to inspect the fine dust situation and examined plans on reducing air pollution.

The Ministry of Environment said the emergency disaster response meeting chaired by Minister Cho Myung-rae was held Saturday at the government complex in Sejong City attended by officials from local governments and related ministries and agencies.

Officials shared plans on implementing fine dust reduction measures such as street cleanups and reducing emissions at business and construction sites. They also discussed ways to better protect the public's health.

Minister Cho asked agencies to fulfill their disaster response duties, maintain inter-agency communication at all times and for agency heads to be active in conducting field inspections.

He urged officials not to lower their guard as high density fine dust concentration can occur any time depending on climate conditions such as air stagnation.

He stressed the government must do its best until air quality is improved to a level that's tangibly felt by the public.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >