Photo : Getty Images Bank

A wild boar found dead near the inter-Korean border has tested positive for African swine fever(ASF), bringing the total number of confirmed ASF cases in South Korea to 57.The National Institute of Environmental Research on Friday confirmed that the wild boar found by a local resident in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province tested positive for the deadly animal virus.An official from the institute said that the wild boar was found inside the Civilian Control Line near the border with North Korea.The latest confirmation is the 57th nationwide and the 20th in Yeoncheon since the deadly animal disease was first detected on September 17 last year.There is at present no vaccine or known cure for ASF. Though the disease is not harmful to humans, the fatality rate is close to 100 percent for pigs.