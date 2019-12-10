Deputy FM Meets US Counterpart in Washington

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn, who is visiting Washington, met with his U.S. counterpart on Friday and held extensive talks on regional and bilateral issues.The meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell took place at the State Department for about an hour.Speaking to correspondents afterwards, Kim said he came to the U.S. for the very first meeting with his counterpart since taking office as Deputy Minister for Political Affairs just last month.Kim added the start of the new year is a time to strengthen strategic communication and the meeting has been a good opportunity.Kim's U.S. trip is sort of an introductory meet-and-greet since his appointment to the post. The two sides are believed to have discussed security concerns such as North Korea's denuclearization and overall issues related to bilateral alliance including defense cost sharing negotiations.Seoul and Washington are also known to be coordinating a meeting between Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in San Francisco later this month.Deputy Foreign Minister Kim also held talks with White House National Security Council Senior Director for Asian Affairs Allison Hooker on Thursday.