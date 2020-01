Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors looking into allegations that the presidential office was involved in the Ulsan mayoral election are conducting a search at Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Saturday morning sent investigators to search for evidence.It is the second time since early December that Ulsan Metropolitan City Hall is being raided.The prosecution suspects that the presidential office may have engaged in election meddling during the 2018 Ulsan mayoral election, in which Song Cheol-ho, a close friend of President Moon Jae-in, was elected.