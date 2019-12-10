International Bipartisan Lawmakers to Visit Tokyo Next Week

A bipartisan group of South Korean lawmakers will visit Tokyo for four days from next Wednesday to attend a New Year's gathering of the Korean Residents Union in Japan known as Mindan.



The lawmakers who are members of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union will meet with key Japanese political leaders during their visit to seek a breakthrough in bilateral relations.



This includes a possible meeting with Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.



The six-member delegation includes lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party, main opposition Liberty Korea Party, minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace and a newly launched splinter conservative party.



On the first day Wednesday, they will meet with Fukushiro Nukaga, chairman of the Japan–Korea Parliamentarians Union.



The following day, the lawmakers will lunch with Korean businesspeople in Japan to listen to their views on the state of Korea-Japan relations.



The New Year's meeting of Mindan is scheduled Saturday.



A meeting with the ruling party official Nikai is being coordinated but Japan has reportedly yet to give a response.