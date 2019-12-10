Men Willing to Take Paternity Leave but Realistically Difficult

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The new year brought new policy measures to support working parents. However, a recent survey shows that while more fathers are willing to go on parental leave, there are still some hurdles to jump over before actually requesting the leave.Kim Soyon has more.Report: Under the revised Equal Employment Act, starting February 28th, parents can both simultaneously take advantage of child care leave and claim leave allowances.In line with such changes in regulations and social perception, a new survey revealed that seven out of ten male office workers are willing to use paternity leave.A local employment placement firm, JobKorea, recently surveyed over 15-hundred office workers in the country regarding their views on paternity leave.According to the results released Saturday, over 87 percent of respondents supported the idea of the husband taking childcare leave instead of the wife.More than 70 percent of male respondents said they were willing to do so, up more than threefold from 22 percent in 2015.However despite the changes and willingness, it's still found to be difficult to actually request a leave.Only eleven percent of male respondents said they could take paternal leave comfortably, while 38 percent said they cannot at all.Just over 26 percent of the respondents said they had male colleagues who took paternity leave.As for the reasons why males cannot go on childcare leave, over 40 percent cited the corporate atmosphere where paternity leave is not common.Other answers included fear of suffering disadvantages such as in promotion and also the need to make more money.Kim Soyon, KBS World Radio News.