Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

Coast Guard Captures Chinese Boat over Illegal Fishing

Write: 2020-01-04 14:33:51Update: 2020-01-04 14:39:48

The Coast Guard said Saturday that it seized a Chinese fishing boat on charges of illegal fishing in South Korean waters.

The 15-ton wooden vessel invaded the Northern Limit Line maritime border in the Yellow Sea by about four kilometers near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong at around 10:30 a.m.

The Coast Guard believes the boat used fishing gear attached to a net to catch shellfish on the seabed.

Seven sailors on board will be taken to Incheon Port for investigation.

22 other Chinese fishing boats were evicted from the area this day over suspected illegal fishing.

The Coast Guard explained that a special vessel deployed to Yeonpyeong Island for the first time late last month played a pivotal role in Saturday's operation.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >