Ruling Party to Call Plenary Session Monday to Seek Passage of Prosecution Reform Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party plans to call a parliamentary plenary session on Monday to handle fast-tracked bills aimed at rearranging investigative rights between the prosecution and police.DP Floor Leader Lee In-young told reporters on Sunday that the party on Monday plans to ask National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to hold a plenary assembly session.The floor leader said that when the plenary session is held on Monday, the party will ask the assembly speaker to exercise his authority to put to a vote five bills aimed at reforming prosecution and kindergarten management, as well as 184 bills closely related to people's livelihoods facing a filibuster by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.Lee said that if the LKP uses a filibuster, the ruling party will engage in the relay of speeches and pass the bills as soon as the planned session ends.He vowed the party's best efforts to pass the bills regarding people's lives before the Lunar New Year holiday later this month.