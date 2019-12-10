KBS Poll: 47% of S. Koreans Think N. Korea is Responsible for Stalled Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey finds that about half of South Koreans think North Korea is most responsible for the stalled negotiations with the United States on the North's denuclearization.According to the recent poll of one-thousand-six South Korean adults, 47 percent of the respondents said that North Korea is most responsible for the impasse in the nuclear talks since the collapsed Hanoi summit in February 2019.Thirty-three percent said the United States is responsible, while seven percent blamed South Korea.Asked what would be the most necessary measures to resume the stalled talks, 33 percent named the U.S.' flexibility such as a move to ease sanctions against North Korea, while another 33 percent cited advanced steps by the North on its denuclearization. Twenty-four percent called for enhancing international sanctions against the North.Sixty-four percent of the respondents expected that the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea will continue in the new year without any progress.The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. The poll was conducted on Thursday and Friday.