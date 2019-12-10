Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

KBS Poll: 47% of S. Koreans Think N. Korea is Responsible for Stalled Nuclear Talks

Write: 2020-01-05 14:10:56Update: 2020-01-05 14:20:00

KBS Poll: 47% of S. Koreans Think N. Korea is Responsible for Stalled Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A KBS survey finds that about half of South Koreans think North Korea is most responsible for the stalled negotiations with the United States on the North's denuclearization.
 
According to the recent poll of one-thousand-six South Korean adults, 47 percent of the respondents said that North Korea is most responsible for the impasse in the nuclear talks since the collapsed Hanoi summit in February 2019.
 
Thirty-three percent said the United States is responsible, while seven percent blamed South Korea.
 
Asked what would be the most necessary measures to resume the stalled talks, 33 percent named the U.S.' flexibility such as a move to ease sanctions against North Korea, while another 33 percent cited advanced steps by the North on its denuclearization. Twenty-four percent called for enhancing international sanctions against the North.
 
Sixty-four percent of the respondents expected that the deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea will continue in the new year without any progress.
 
The survey, commissioned by KBS and conducted by Hankook Research, had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points. The poll was conducted on Thursday and Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >