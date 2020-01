Photo : YONHAP News

Forest authorities resumed operations on Sunday to extinguish a forest fire that broke out the previous day on a mountain in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.Authorities mobilized nine helicopters and about 400 firefighters and forestry officials on Sunday to contain the blaze, which started on a mountain in the Balsan area in Chuncheon City at 1:55 p.m. Saturday.The fire is estimated to have blazed about 30-thousand square meters of forest, but no casualties or property damage were reported.Forest authorities said the wildfire will be put out soon with about 70 percent contained, but firefighting efforts are continuing as the fire is spreading to some lumbered trees on the mountain.Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the exact cause of the wildfire as soon as the blaze is contained.