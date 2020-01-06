S. Korea Launches Safety Task Force amid Middle East Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has formed a task force to discuss measures to protect South Korean nationals in the Middle East amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the region after last week's U.S. airstrike that killed an Iranian general.First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young presided over the inaugural meeting of the task force on Sunday to assess the situation in the region and check the safety measures for overseas South Koreans.The Foreign Ministry plans to run an around-the-clock emergency response system in cooperation with its diplomatic missions in the region until the situation stabilizes.On Monday, the ministry plans to convene a working-level meeting with officials from other government agencies, including the ministries of industry, land, defense and oceans, to discuss possible impacts of the Middle East situation on oil prices and the South Korean economy.A Foreign Ministry official said that South Korean nationals and businesses in the region are currently safe, but the ministry will closely monitor the situation and take proper steps if necessary.Currently, the number of South Koreans in Iraq and Iran are about 16-hundred and 290, respectively. There are also 150 and 700 South Koreans in Lebanon and Israel each.