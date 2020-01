Photo : YONHAP News

Eight former Bareunmirae Party lawmakers launched a new minor conservative party on Sunday, aiming to build a reformative right-wing party.Rep. Yoo Seong-min and seven other lawmakers officially announced the launch of the tentatively named New Conservative Party at the National Assembly in an event attended by about two thousand party officials and supporters.Representatives Ha Tae-keung, Oh Shin-hwan, Yu Eui-dong, Ji Sang-wuk and Jeong Woon-chun were elected as the five inaugural co-leaders. The party chairperson will rotate on a monthly basis.Ha, the inaugural chief, said in an acceptance speech that his party will do all it can to win most seats in the upcoming general elections in April.Yoo said that his party will strive to expand its parliamentary seats to 80 from the current eight.