Inter-Korea

N. Korea Holds Massive Rally to Pledge Unity, Self-Reliance

Write: 2020-01-06 08:43:42Update: 2020-01-06 09:28:34

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea held a massive rally in Pyongyang on Sunday to pledge unity and stress self-reliance amid tensions with the United States.

The North's state-run Korean Central Television reported that the rally was held at Kim Il-sung Square to pledge to thoroughly carry out tasks set forth by leader Kim Jong-un at last month's key ruling Workers' Party meeting.

The participants, including Premier Kim Jae-ryong and senior party and government officials, reportedly stressed unity to overcome economic difficulties in a resolution.

According to the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean officials "emphasized that they would bring about a rich harvest year after year to upset the hostile forces keen on the moves to put sanctions on North Korea to stifle it and thus deal a heavy blow at the enemies." 

While criticizing the U.S. for what they said was pretending to seek dialogue while working to stifle the North, the officials vowed to seek self-reliance and economic development to achieve a final victory against enemies of the regime.
