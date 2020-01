Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" continues to rack up awards in America.The National Society of Film Critics named Bong Joon-ho's latest the best film of 2019 at an awards ceremony on Saturday.The film took the top prize with 44 votes, defeating "Little Women" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."Bong also won the award for best screenplay along with fellow writer Han Jin-won."Parasite" won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year and continues to rake in accolades and nominations worldwide, including nominations for three Golden Globe Awards -- best director, best script and best foreign film.The film was also shortlisted for best international feature film and best original song at this year's Academy Awards.