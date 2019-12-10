LKP to Send Delegation to US to Discuss N. Korea Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) plans to send a delegation of party leaders to the United States to discuss North Korea issues with U.S. officials.Rep. Lee Ju-young, a deputy National Assembly speaker, will lead the delegation to Washington and Los Angeles from Monday to Thursday.The LKP said the delegation will visit American think tanks and meet with officials from the Donald Trump administration and Congress as well as members of the media to exchange opinions regarding the North's recent warning of a "new strategic weapon."The delegates will also meet with South Korean nationals during the visit.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said last week that the world will witness a "new strategic weapon" in the near future, and the LKP believes Kim expressed his will to possess nuclear weapons and develop intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.