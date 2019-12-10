National Assembly Likely to Vote on Fast-tracked Bills Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to hold a plenary session on Monday to vote on fast-tracked bills aimed at rearranging investigative rights between the prosecution and police.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) plans to ask National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang to hold the session.If the plenary session goes ahead, the party will ask the speaker to exercise his authority to put to a vote five bills aimed at reforming the prosecution and kindergarten management.Moon will also be asked to call a vote on an additional 184 bills closely related to people's livelihoods that are facing a filibuster by the opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Of the two fast-tracked bills on prosecutorial reform, the DP is reportedly considering pushing for the passage of a revision to the criminal procedure code first.The ruling party's reported plan is expected to draw strong opposition from the LKP, which is threatening to vote down a motion on the appointment of Chung Sye-kyun as prime minister if the DP attempts to railroad the reform bills.