'Parasite' Wins Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean film "Parasite" has become the first South Korean film ever to win a Golden Globe award.Bong Joon-ho's latest nabbed the prize for best foreign language film at Sunday’s awards ceremony, beating out Lulu Wang's "The Farewell," Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory," Ladj Ly's "Les Miserables" and Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire.""Parasite" was also nominated for best director and best screenplay, but ultimately lost to Sam Mendes and Quentin Tarantino for "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," respectively.The Golden Globe is the latest achievement for "Parasite," which won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes Film Festival last year and continues to rake in accolades and nominations worldwide.The film was also shortlisted for best international feature film and best original song at this year's Academy Awards.On Saturday, the National Society of Film Critics also named "Parasite" the best film of 2019 and gave Bong and fellow writer Han Jin-won the award for best screenplay.