Pres. Office, Gov't, Ruling Party Introduce Measures to Help People's Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office, government and ruling Democratic Party(DP) have rolled out a series of measures to help people's livelihoods ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.Following the first meeting of 2020 between the three sides on Monday, DP spokesperson Hong Ihk-pyo said the parties agreed to enforce government-led job-creating initiatives as soon as possible to ensure stable incomes for the elderly and socially vulnerable groups during the winter season.The parties also decided to increase subsidies and allow debt maturity extensions for small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs) this year worth 90 trillion won, up seven trillion won from last year.The supply of 16 commodities in high seasonal demand will be quadrupled and discounts will be offered at farmers' markets as part of efforts to stabilize prices.Following the passage of bills late last year aimed at bolstering traffic safety for children, the three sides agreed to allocate most of the budget for installing speed cameras in school zones during the first quarter.