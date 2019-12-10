N. Korea Highlights Need for Military Strength in Massive Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korea held a massive rally in Pyongyang on Sunday to pledge unity and stress self-reliance amid tensions with the United States. The North's state media also continued to voice the regime's hardline stance, discussing the need to preserve its military strength against U.S. hostilities.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report:[Sound bite: N. Korea's Korean Central TV coverage of Jan. 5 rally in Pyongyang]Tens of thousands of North Koreans gathered at Kim Il-Sung square in central Pyongyang Sunday for an annual rally.North Korea’s state-run Korean Central Television reported on the event, at which senior ruling Workers' Party official Kim Nung-ho and other key members of the regime pledged self-reliance against U.S.-led sanctions.[Sound bite: Kim Nung-Ho - Pyongyang City Workers' Party Committee Chair (Korean)]"There are severe difficulties lying in our path but we have the leadership of our great party, and our strongest weapon, single-hearted unity, as well as the tremendous might of our socialist self-supporting economy. So, we will definitely be victorious."Hundreds of rows of people filled the square while ranking officials oversaw the gathering from a balcony above.Previous rallies have been organized to pledge allegiance to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un following his New Year's addresses.With Kim skipping the annual speech, the event this year was focused on highlighting unity following a ruling party meeting last month, during which the regime finalized its hardline position against the U.S.The Rodong Sinmun, the official paper of the Workers’ Party, reiterated on Monday the need for “invincible” military strength against the U.S. until it withdraws hostile policies.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.