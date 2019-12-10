Gov't to Promptly Respond to Emergency Situations Involving S. Koreans amid US-Iran Tensions

Photo : KBS News

The government says it will promptly respond to emergency situations concerning the safety of South Korean nationals amid mounting tensions between the United States and Iran.Defense Ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo said on Monday that Seoul is keeping tabs on the situation in the Middle East and will closely coordinate with the international community to quickly respond when South Koreans are at risk.While Seoul is considering ways to better protect South Korean vessels and nationals near the Strait of Hormuz, where there's increasing U.S. military activity, Choi said no decision has been made regarding the deployment of South Korea's Cheonghae anti-piracy unit.Seoul, a U.S. ally, has been considering deploying the Cheonghae unit to the Strait of Hormuz. However, South Korea is taking a cautious approach following last week's U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general.Amid rising concerns over the safety of South Koreans in the region and oil price fluctuations, relevant ministries held a meeting on Monday to assess the situation and discuss response measures.