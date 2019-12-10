Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrants for Ex-Coast Guard Officials in Sewol Disaster Probe

Write: 2020-01-06 12:52:33Update: 2020-01-06 13:03:20

Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrants for Ex-Coast Guard Officials in Sewol Disaster Probe

South Korean prosecutors on Monday filed for arrest warrants of former Coast Guard officials for their lax response to the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people.

The state agency's special investigative team requested warrants for then Coast Guard chief Kim Seok-kyun, then chief of the Western Regional Coast Guard Kim Su-hyeon and four other senior officials on a number of charges, including accidental homicide on duty.

The former officials are accused of causing the deaths of 303 passengers and injuries to 142 others by failing to inform passengers to evacuate the sinking ferry and provide necessary means for their rescue on April 16, 2014.

This is the first time prosecutors are seeking detainment of the former Coast Guard officials regarding the country's worst maritime disaster.

Since its launch last November, the investigative team has questioned the former coast guard chief and raided both the Coast Guard and the state audit agency.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >