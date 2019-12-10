Prosecution Seeks Arrest Warrants for Ex-Coast Guard Officials in Sewol Disaster Probe

South Korean prosecutors on Monday filed for arrest warrants of former Coast Guard officials for their lax response to the 2014 Sewol ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people.The state agency's special investigative team requested warrants for then Coast Guard chief Kim Seok-kyun, then chief of the Western Regional Coast Guard Kim Su-hyeon and four other senior officials on a number of charges, including accidental homicide on duty.The former officials are accused of causing the deaths of 303 passengers and injuries to 142 others by failing to inform passengers to evacuate the sinking ferry and provide necessary means for their rescue on April 16, 2014.This is the first time prosecutors are seeking detainment of the former Coast Guard officials regarding the country's worst maritime disaster.Since its launch last November, the investigative team has questioned the former coast guard chief and raided both the Coast Guard and the state audit agency.