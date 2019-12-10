Menu Content

LKP Chair Unveils Plan to Form Opposition Bloc Ahead of April Elections

Write: 2020-01-06 14:30:44Update: 2020-01-06 15:01:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The chair of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), Hwang Kyo-ahn, has formally announced his envisioned plan to form an opposition bloc ahead of the April general elections.

At a meeting of the LKP's supreme council on Monday, Hwang said will work to establish a committee that will invite the participation of anyone who shares his party's political vision.

Hwang said the LKP will serve as a catalyst for unity and vowed to join hands with forces that also strive for liberty and democracy.

He also stressed the opposition bloc must win in the upcoming elections to help judge the Moon Jae-in administration and improve people's livelihoods.

The LKP leader's remarks come amid signs of a changing political landscape, including the launch of a new conservative party by a group of minor opposition Bareunmirae Party defectors and former presidential hopeful Ahn Cheol-soo, who recently announced his return to politics.
