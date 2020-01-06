Bong's 'Parasite' Bags 1st Golden Globe for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Director Bong Joon-ho's "Parasite" has won a Golden Globe award. After receiving South Korea's first Golden Globe for best foreign language film, Bong said he never expected such popularity in the U.S., but many believe the top-tier Academy Award contender may also bring home an Oscar.Our Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:[Sound bite: Golden Globe award ceremony]"... and the Golden Globe goes to 'Parasite.'"South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's black comedy "Parasite" has become the first Korean film ever to win a Golden Globe award.[Sound bite: Director Bong Joon-ho (Korean as translated by onsite translator)]“Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”The highly-regarded picture nabbed the prize for best foreign language film Sunday at the annual awards ceremony, beating out Lulu Wang's "The Farewell," Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory," Ladj Ly's "Les Miserables" and Celine Sciamma's "Portrait of a Lady on Fire."Bong told reporters he didn't expect the film to be so well received by American movie buffs.[Sound bite: Director Bong Joon-ho (English)]"Yeah, I very happy and excited. But to be honest, I never expected something like this. I'm in the red carpet of the Golden Globe. This kind of situation never expected. So more happier."[Sound bite: Director Bong Joon-ho (Korean as translated by onsite translator)]"But the success is all based on the explosive reaction we've gotten from the U.S. audience. And I think that's what makes me really happy."Bong described his film as being about class and capitalism.[Sound bite: Director Bong Joon-ho (Korean as translated by onsite translator)]"This story is a very contemporary one about the gap between rich and poor. And essentially, it's about capitalism. And I think it's undeniable that the heart of capitalism is the U.S. And so, I think it's been very gratifying to see the strong reaction here.""Parasite" was also nominated for best director and best screenplay, but ultimately lost to Sam Mendes' "1917" and Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," respectively.The Golden Globe is the latest achievement for "Parasite," which won the Palme d'Or prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival and continues to rake in accolades and nominations worldwide.It has been shortlisted for best international feature film and best original song for this year's Academy Awards.On Saturday, the National Society of Film Critics in the U.S. also named "Parasite" the best picture of 2019 and awarded Bong and his co-writer Han Jin-won for best screenplay.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.