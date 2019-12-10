'US-Iran Tensions Having Limited Effect on S. Korea's Petroleum, Gas Supplies'

Photo : YONHAP News

Rising tensions between the United States and Iran, following a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran's top commander General Qassem Soleimani, are reportedly having a limited effect on petroleum and gas supplies to South Korea.At a meeting of officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the Korea Gas Corporation and the local oil refinery industry said so far, there have not been any supply snags directly related to facilities located in the Middle East.Experts and industry insiders, however, said Seoul should be prepared for increased uncertainties in the global petroleum and gas markets.The ministry said it plans to continue monitoring the situation as well as global markets in cooperation with relevant agencies and the industry in a bid to minimize any impact on domestic supplies.From last January to November, imports of crude and liquefied natural gas from the Middle East are estimated to have accounted for 70-point-three percent and 38-point-one percent of total imports, respectively.