Politics

Gov't Ministries Assess Situation, Seek Response Measures amid US-Iran Tensions

Write: 2020-01-06 15:53:08Update: 2020-01-06 15:56:30

Photo : KBS News

Amid volatility between the United States and Iran following a U.S. airstrike that killed a top Iranian general, South Korea on Monday convened a pan-government meeting to assess the current situation.

The meeting, led by a foreign ministry director-general, was attended by officials from the National Security Office, the Office for Government Policy Coordination, the Energy Ministry, the Defense Ministry and the Fisheries Ministry.

Assessing developments in the Middle East, officials reviewed ways to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals, ships and aircraft in the region.

Managing energy supplies from the Middle East and minimizing impacts on South Korean companies doing business in the region were also discussed.

Officials agreed to continue jointly seeking response measures for the worst case scenario, while setting up a cooperative system between each ministry and diplomatic missions in the Middle East.
