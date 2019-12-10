DP May Look to Delay Plenary Session to Get LKP On Board

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling Democratic Party(DP) may postpone a planned plenary meeting to handle a fast-tracked bill aimed at adjusting investigative powers between the prosecution and police.The parliamentary session that was scheduled to be held Monday could reportedly take place on Thursday instead as the DP seeks cooperation from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP).Ruling party floor leader Lee In-young and his counterpart from the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party discussed the parliamentary schedule during a meeting led by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang. However, no decision was made due to LKP floor leader Shim Jae-cheol's absence.The three parties are expected to finalize a schedule depending on the outcome of a general meeting of LKP representatives on Monday afternoon.The DP, which called on Speaker Moon to introduce legislation designed to improve management and accounting transparency at private kindergartens along with around 180 other livelihood-related bills, also requested the LKP to withdraw its plan to launch a filibuster.