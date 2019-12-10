Forced Labor Victims Propose Establishing Bilateral Panel to Reach Resolution

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor have proposed the establishment of a bilateral consultative body to seek a sincere resolution to the longstanding issue.Civic groups and lawmakers from both countries who have been engaged in related lawsuits held simultaneous news conferences on Monday announcing a proposition concerning compensation for victims.In the press briefing held in Seoul, legal and civic representatives said the envisioned panel should present a way of resolving the entire forced labor issue as a whole within a certain period and the two governments should support its activities and respect the negotiated outcome.They also suggested the panel include both South Korean and Japanese attorneys, scholars, politicians and economic officials.While noting earlier ideas on resolving the forced labor issue had been put forward by Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its National Assembly speaker, the group said this latest proposal is significant in that it was crafted together by lawyers for the victims and civic activists from both countries.Representatives of the forced labor victims also stressed the first step to resolving the wartime issue is for the Japanese government and companies to acknowledge they violated human rights.They also called on the South Korean government and corporate sector to take responsibility and fulfill their role in helping to settle the sensitive matter.