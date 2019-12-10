Japan PM Abe Sticks to Plan to Deploy Forces to Middle East

Photo : KBS News

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed deep concern over rising tensions in the Middle East.In a news conference on Monday marking the new year, Abe said further escalation must be avoided and urged all concerned parties to exert best diplomatic efforts to ease the tension.Noting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Japan last month, Abe said his country will continue diplomacy to help stabilize the political dynamics in the region.He added that along with diplomatic efforts, the Self-Defense Forces will be dispatched to the Middle East to strengthen information gathering and secure the safe passage of Japan-related ships, reaffirming a plan unveiled last month.Abe also reiterated the unrelenting commitment to revising the Japanese constitution saying the ruling party will increase efforts on public discussion.On North Korea, the prime minister repeated his willingness to hold talks with the regime's leader to swiftly resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by the North decades ago.