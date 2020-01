Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party has reportedly pushed back a parliamentary plenary session to Thursday after a confirmation hearing is held for prime minister nominee Chung Sye-kyung.The DP was seeking to convene the session on Monday in order to refer a bill on adjusting investigation powers between the prosecution and police.An official of the party said it did not appear the plenary meeting will take place in the late afternoon as expected, adding that results of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party's meeting should also be taken into consideration.The LKP has been holding a closed-door meeting since 4:30 p.m. regarding its strategies for the plenary session.The DP reportedly changed its schedule in an effort to continue talks with the main opposition camp.