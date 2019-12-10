LKP Promises to Drop Filibuster against Public Livelihood-Related Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) says it will withdraw a filibuster against pending bills closely related with public livelihoods.LKP Floor Leader Shim Jae-chul made the promise in a meeting with reporters following the conservative party’s general meeting on Monday afternoon.Arguing that the planned move is intended to give hope to the public, Shim proposed to the ruling Democratic Party(DP) that they hold a parliamentary plenary session on Thursday and first proceed with around 170 public livelihood bills before dealing with other bills.He added that his party judged it would be better to hold a parliamentary session after a two-day confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun is set to begin on Tuesday.The DP earlier planned to hold a plenary session on Monday evening to handle a fast-tracked bill aimed at adjusting investigative powers between the prosecution and police.However, the ruling party was known to have decided to postpone it in a bid to seek cooperation from the LKP on the passage of the bill and other contentious pieces of legislation.