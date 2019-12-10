KEPCO to Begin Compensating Victims of 2019 Gangwon Wildfires

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s state-run electricity provider has started a process to compensate victims of massive mountain fires that ravaged the country's eastern Gangwon Province in April of last year.The move on Monday came a week after the Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) reached an agreement on the level of compensation with representatives of those affected by the blazes that first ignited in the town of Goseong on April fourth.KEPCO had agreed by December 30 to cover 60 percent of losses and damage from the fires, which were found to have been sparked by the company’s negligent management of utility poles set up in the affected mountain region.The deal, however, was suspended hours later, after a group of the victims demanded a higher level of compensation.The devastating wildfires that spread quickly amid strong winds killed two people, scorched more than two-thousand hectares of land and destroyed numerous homes and buildings.