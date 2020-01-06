S. Korea's NSC Discusses Middle East Crisis

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's National Security Council(NSC) held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the security situation in the Middle East amid heightened tensions in the region.The presidential office announced in a news release that the NSC standing committee held the meeting presided over by National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong.The top office said that the committee members expressed hope that regional security conditions will promptly stabilize.The members reportedly closely examined possible effects of the regional situation on the safety of South Korean nationals, businesses and vessels, as well as "measures to contribute to the international community's efforts to help stabilize the security situation in the Middle East."A government official said that possible options regarding the U.S.' request for a military coalition in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran were also discussed.South Korea has been mulling whether to deploy units to the region amid speculation that its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit, which has been stationed in the Gulf of Aden, could be redeployed to safeguard the Strait of Hormuz.