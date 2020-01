Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser will visit the United States this week for high-level security talks with the U.S. and Japan.Director Chung Eui-yong of the presidential National Security Office will reportedly depart for the U.S. on Tuesday for a three-day visit.According to diplomatic sources, Chung will meet with his American and Japanese counterparts -- Robert O'Brien and Shigeru Kitamura -- in Washington on Wednesday.Chung's visit comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threatened last week to unveil a "new strategic weapon" in the near future and hinted his country would resume nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests.While North Korea is expected to top the agenda of the three-way meeting, the situation in the Middle East will also likely be discussed as tensions are high between the U.S. and Iran.