Confirmation Hearing for Prime Minister Nominee Set to Begin Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Chung Sye-kyun is set to begin on Tuesday.The National Assembly’s special committee on confirmation hearings will hold a two-day hearing for Chung starting at 10 a.m.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has denounced President Moon Jae-in's decision to nominate Chung, arguing that the appointment of the former National Assembly speaker as prime minister would violate the principle of the separation of powers between the nation's legislative, administrative and judicial branches.Chung rejected the criticism in written correspondence to the parliament, saying that principal may be violated if it were the case that he was an incumbent Assembly speaker.He explained that members of the National Assembly are allowed to serve as prime minister in accordance with the National Assembly Act.During the hearing, the LKP is also expected to raise allegations that Chung evaded taxes and falsely reported his assets.