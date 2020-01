Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus posted growth from a year earlier for the first time in nine months in November.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the country's current account surplus came to five-point-97 billion dollars in the month, up 840 million from the same month last year.The surplus figure marks the first on-year growth since February last year.It is a drop, however, from the seven-point-83 billion dollar surplus posted the month before.In November, exports plunged ten-point-three percent on-year to 46-point-five billion dollars, while imports slipped eleven-point-seven percent to 39-point-11 billion dollars.South Korea's exports have dropped for 12 consecutive months since December 2018.