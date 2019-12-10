Moon's Special Security Adviser Urges US to be 'More Flexible' in Nuke Talks with N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in has called on the United States to show more flexibility to break the impasse in nuclear negotiations with North Korea.Moon Chung-in made the call Monday at a forum in Washington organized by the think tank Center for the National Interest, urging both North Korea and the U.S. to come up with a compromise.The adviser said it was his personal opinion that the U.S. needs to be more "flexible and realistic." He added that the U.S. strategy of "denuclearize first, and we'll reward you" will not work.Moon also said that it is time for the North Korean regime to return to the negotiating table to discuss possible terms of an agreement, adding that both sides need to come up with some kind of compromise approach and the U.S. needs to be more bold.He suggested that the U.S. could break the impasse by amending a recent draft UN Security Council resolution proposed by China and Russia on easing sanctions on North Korea.Moon said the current proposal is flawed because it does not require the North to take denuclearization steps, but the U.S., Britain and France could seek a creative solution.