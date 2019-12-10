Moon Addresses Inter-Korean Relations, Economy in New Year's Speech

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that South and North Korea will work together to create conditions for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to visit South Korea.Moon revealed his expectations in a televised New Year's speech at the presidential office on Tuesday.Expressing regret that inter-Korean cooperation has not made significant progress in the past year, the president said the government will reflect on why it failed to live up to public expectations about inter-Korean relations.He said the government will continue moving forward and making peace with the North.Noting that the public's belief in peace and unity is more necessary than ever, the president stressed peace on the Korean Peninsula is not a choice but the path that must be taken despite any difficulties.Moon also vowed that the government would improve the economy in a tangible way.Noting that innovation will help revitalize the economy, he pledged continuous government efforts to cultivate competitive startups and strengthen the country’s foundation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Moon also addressed the need to improve relations with Japan, calling the country South Korea's "closest neighbor" and pledging efforts to evolve bilateral relations in a more future-oriented way.He called on Tokyo to withdraw its export curbs to more quickly develop such ties.