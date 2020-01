Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's vice finance minister said on Tuesday that escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran will have limited short-term effects on the nation's oil supply.Vice Finance Minister Kim Yong-beom presented the assessment during a meeting with economy-related vice ministers.Kim said that the Middle East crisis will have a limited impact on global oil prices in light of the sufficient global oil production capacity, stressing that there is no need for excessive concern in the financial market.However, the vice minster said that the country will remain alert and take swift and bold actions when volatility rises according to a contingency plan.Kim also said that the government will consider releasing oil from its strategic reserves if a crisis arises regarding oil supplies.