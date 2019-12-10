Moon Vows to Continue Reform Drive until Public Trust Restored

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to continue reforming all corners of South Korean society until public trust is restored in institutions with power.Moon made the pledge in a televised New Year's speech delivered Tuesday.Referring to the recent parliamentary passage of a prosecutorial reform bill, Moon said he will continue his drive to complete legal, systematic and administrative reforms in the country.The president said the bill establishing an agency to probe corruption by high-ranking government officials is part of an institutional framework to ensure that no one exercises their privilege before the law and that the legal system is equally and fairly enforced.As for the pending bill on adjusting investigative powers of the prosecution and the police, Moon said he expects South Korean society to become fairer and trust within the society to strengthen once the bill is passed.Emphasizing that the country must come together in an era of rapid changes and global competition, Moon vowed to better communicate with the people and to reach out to his political rivals.