Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. surveillance plane was detected above the Korean Peninsula for the second consecutive day this week ahead of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's birthday.Private aviation tracker Aircraft Spots said Tuesday morning that a U.S. Air Force RC-135W Rivet Joint was spotted some nine-point-four kilometers over South Korea.The same type of plane, which is used to detect signals prior to a missile launch, was spotted over the peninsula the day prior, as well as on January first, December 30 and 31.With Kim's birthday on January eighth and his late father’s on February 16, there is speculation North Korea may engage in a provocation on or around those dates.